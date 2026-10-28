Florida teen struck by lightning during soccer game reunites with the first responders who saved him

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest after being struck by lightning while playing soccer at a park is now back on the field.

Kevin Sosa reunited Wednesday at Delray Medical Center with the first responders, doctors and nurses who helped save his life after the August lightning strike. The crews were honored for their role in Kevin's survival.

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Teen survives lightning strike while playing soccer

Doctors say CPR and fast emergency care made a critical difference.

"This is not a common thing. I can say that in Palm Beach County Fire Rescue we've put a lot of work in for the men and women who are sitting up here today," Peter Antevi said.

Kevin spent about a month in the hospital, followed by rehabilitation. Doctors say his recovery continues.

His family and care team say his story shows the impact of quick action during an emergency.