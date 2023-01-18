DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach.

Firefighters said they were able to contain her between two sections of pipe and used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.

Crews transported the woman to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.