Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach

She was transported to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation, officials say
Delray Beach Fire Rescue
Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach on Jan. 18, 2023.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 18, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

Firefighters said they were able to contain her between two sections of pipe and used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.

Crews transported the woman to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

