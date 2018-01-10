House damaged by fire near Delray Beach

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 76°
LO: 68°
Multiple fire crews responded to an early-morning house fire just west of Delray Beach on Woodland Drive.
Fire crews responded to a house fire on Woodland Drive near Lake Ida.
A fire Wednesday morning near Delray Beach caused heavy damage to a home.
The fire occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Woodland Drive.
This location is just west of Military Trail and north of Via Delray Boulevard.
Chopper 5 flew over the area at 6 a.m. and spotted some flames coming from the home, along with a large amount of smoke.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.