House damaged by fire near Delray Beach

Scott Sutton
6:07 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 hours ago

Multiple fire crews responded to an early-morning house fire just west of Delray Beach on Woodland Drive.

A fire Wednesday morning near Delray Beach caused heavy damage to a home. 

The fire occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Woodland Drive. 

This location is just west of Military Trail and north of Via Delray Boulevard. 

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 6 a.m. and spotted some flames coming from the home, along with a large amount of smoke.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

 

 

