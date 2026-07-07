FBI seeks man wanted for $547 million Medicare fraud scheme with ties to Delray Beach

The FBI Miami is seeking information on a man they say is wanted for his role in a $547 million Medicare fraud scheme, and has ties to Delray Beach.

Khalid Ahmed Satary was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list for his alleged involvement in the scheme, and authorities say between 2016 and 2019 he owned and operated several diagnostic testing labs that billed Medicare for unnecessary genetic cancer tests.

They say Satary "conspired with dozens of patient recruiters, telemarketing call centers, and telemedicine companies" to create genetic tests, and that through his labs he billed Medicare for more than $547 million.

According to the FBI, Satary has ties to Delray Beach, as well as Houston, Atlanta, Dubai, Jordan and Israel/Palestine areas.

Satary was indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in September 2019 after being charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

While released on bond, Satary allegedly worked with Houston-based labs to continue submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare. In November 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary for a pre-trial release violation.

The FBI urges anyone with info about Satary to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

They are also still looking for Elaine Escoe of Delray Beach, who was convicted of wire fraud in 2024 and added to the Most Wanted Fraudsters list last month.