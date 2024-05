FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale federal jury convicted Elaine Escoe on May 22 for wire fraud.

The Department of Justice said Escoe, 39, of Delray Beach submitted altered bank statements in an attempt to fraudulently obtain a line of credit for her business. The altered bank statements obscured the true name of the bank account along with inflated cash balances.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14. Escoe faces up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.