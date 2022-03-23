Watch
Family holds rally in remembrance of woman killed in Boynton Beach crash

Andreline Silus, 24, was an aspiring nurse
Kamrel Eppinger/WPTV
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:43:53-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The family of an aspiring nurse who was killed in a crash earlier this year in Boynton Beach, held a rally in remembrance for the victim.

The rally was held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in front of the Delray Beach Court House along the 200 block of West Atlantic Avenue.

Aspiring nurse Andreline Silus, 24, described as strong, loving, and kind by family members.

Loved ones of Andreline Silus, 24, are seeking justice in her death.

Relatives said on Jan. 16, Silus called her sister at around 2 a.m. saying she was on her way home from her work after dropping a coworker off.

Thirty minutes later, Silus was killed in a crash.

According to a police report, Silus was attempting to making a left turn at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Kingston Drive, when Ryan James Dolan, 20, plowed into the driver's side of her vehicle.

Dolan was driving 93 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the report.

Andreline Silus vehicle.png
Andreline Silus vehicle following the crash.

Silus was pronounced dead on scene, while Dolan was transported to JFK Medical Center for his injuries.

Family members of Silus say that Dolan has not been cited or arrested in the crash.

