Dry cleaning business damaged by fire in Delray Beach

Aloha Dry Cleaners & Alterations sustains heavy damage
Delray Beach Fire Rescue
Crews with Delray Beach Fire Rescue work to extinguish a fire at Aloha Dry Cleaners & Alterations on June 3, 2022.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 13:53:21-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Crews in Delray Beach battled a fire Friday morning that heavily damaged a dry cleaning business.

The fire occurred at Aloha Dry Cleaners & Alterations, located at 501 Northeast Second St., just after 7 a.m.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted a video of crews fighting the flames and heavy smoke.

Crews used a thermal drone camera to determine the location of the hotspots, which helped them fight the fire.

The cause is being now investigated by the fire marshal.

An employee said the business started in 1964 and has been a staple of the community for decades.

Officials said no one was hurt.

