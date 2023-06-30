Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Driver dies after car crashes, catches fire on I-95 in Delray Beach

Wreck occurs at Linton Boulevard exit
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
One person died after their car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on June 29, 2023.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 20:43:36-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A driver died when their car hit a pole and caught fire Thursday evening on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to the city's fire rescue department.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said crews responded to the crash on southbound I-95 at the Linton Boulevard exit at about 7:15 p.m.

Officials said bystanders broke a window and pulled the person out of the burning car.

Fire rescue crews then took the person to the hospital, but they were later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Moschella said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7