DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Downtown Delray Festival of the Arts wrapped up today.

It’s the 35th time the show has taken over the streets of downtown with all sorts of art.

Despite the rainy and gloomy weather, art lovers were there supporting hundreds of artists showing and selling their work.

The artwork includes glass, paintings, photography and much more.

Victor Jorges/WPTV Paintings are on display at the Downtown Delray Festival of the Arts.



The festival is massive and free. It spans over five blocks on West Atlantic Avenue.