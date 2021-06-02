Delray Beach women create gear tailored for pickleball players

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two Delray Beach women are joining the pickleball craze by starting their own company.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country with millions of players picking up a paddle during the pandemic.

Courtney Campbell and Carly Bellis are hoping to add some flair and fun to the popular sport.

The two women said they have been friends for years.

"We started playing pickleball by accident," Bellis said. “We go back a few years through our kids."

How do you play pickleball?

They started playing pickleball in Delray Beach last year and became hooked. But they said one thing was missing -- pickleball equipment with style.

That's how their company, Swinton Pickleball, was started.

Campbell and Bellis said they wanted to offer gear for the laid-back players or even the competitive ones.

One of their products, a ball carrier, even doubles as a wine koozie.

"We are having fun with it," Bellis said.

Swinton Pickleball officially launched in May. Campbell and Bellis hope to break into the local market and eventually become a national brand.