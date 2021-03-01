Delray Beach woman helping female entrepreneurs brand their businesses

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For Renee Phillips, her canvas is a platform to tell a story.

“I make large scale abstract pieces with latex and spray paint,” she said. “My main goal is to get textual and sculptural moments from color. Each color wants to do something different.”

She is looking to stand out in a male dominated profession.

“So, it’s very hard to break through the establishment as it is today,” Phillips said.

That’s where Courtney Campbell comes in, she’s the owner of Campbell Creative.

“We partner with brands, everywhere from startups to Fortune 500 companies to help them bring their brands to life,” Campbell explained.

She started her company 10 years ago; Campbell says before that she worked at ad agencies where women were the minority.

“It’s interesting that still we are less than 0.1 percent of agencies are owned by women,” she said.

So, on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day, the mother of two is offering a free webinar for women looking to brand their businesses.

“Giving them the opportunity to put their best foot forward is just the best for everybody,” Campbell said.

Registration for the virtual event is required at bit.ly/BizBrandingTips