Delray Beach police team with animal rescue for dog adoption photo shoot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A local animal rescue and Delray Beach police have teamed up.

The goal is to help find homes for dogs.

Dressed in their Halloween best, dogs were featured in a photo shoot on Thursday with hopes it will lead to finding them a family.

Crime Scene Investigator Karla DelValle said she was the one behind Delray Beach police partnering with animal rescue Dezzy's Second Chance.

For DelValle, this was a personal mission.

"It was an idea I had because my dog passed away, so it was in her honor. If we get one dog adopted it will make me happy. I know she is smiling," DelValle said.

Rescue owner Sandra Dezlan Axelband said it was a no-brainer to join forces with Delray Beach police.

This will be the duo's second photo shoot, after the first round of social media posts were so successful.

Axelband said she would love to see every dog at the photo shoot find a loving home.

"They are the ones who need it the most," she said.

Axelband said this also shows the community that Delray Beach police can also help man's best friend.

Dezzy's Second Chance has information on how to adopt any of their rescues at their website.