Delray Beach targets sidewalk parking with $250 fines, but residents say the city needs more spaces

Delray Beach police are cracking down on sidewalk parking, warning residents that vehicles blocking pedestrian pathways will face a $250 fine starting Oct. 1.

A warning period began Monday, giving residents time to adjust before enforcement begins. After Sept. 30, vehicle owners who park on sidewalks — including in areas where a driveway crosses a sidewalk — will be fined $250.

In a social media clip, Delray Beach Police Chief Darrell Hunter explained the new enforcement effort, citing a Florida law that prohibits sidewalk parking. City leaders say the practice creates safety and accessibility challenges for children, seniors, and people with mobility issues.

"The fine really reflects the seriousness of blocking pedestrian access," City Commissioner Juli Casale said. "It's consistent with the $250 you would get with illegally parking in a designated handicapped area."

Delray Beach's $250 sidewalk parking fines spark resident pushback

Residents raise concerns about parking shortage

While some people support enforcement, not everyone is convinced enforcement alone solves the problem. Some residents say sidewalk parking is a symptom of a broader shortage of available spaces in city neighborhoods.

Resident Deborah Hackett said the $250 fine puts neighbors in a difficult position.

"It's a lot of money and I don't know where they're going to park," Hackett said. "We have a lot of people who park, have to park on the sidewalk because there's nowhere to park."

Hackett said the issue becomes especially apparent when residents host gatherings.

"It just created that kind of an issue of where do you park? And then if you have friends over. We just kind of squish our driveway or put a car in the garage or do something like that so we have more parking but if I were to have big party, I don't know where everybody would park honestly," Hackett said.

She suggested the city take a closer look at how streets are designed in residential neighborhoods.

"Well I think they just need to actually look at all these streets and look at how people live in all these neighborhoods," Hackett said.

Other residents, speaking off camera, spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache and said they support the enforcement, particularly when walking and encountering vehicles parked across sidewalks.

City exploring additional parking options

Casale acknowledged the parking shortage but said the sidewalk crackdown is separate from longer-term solutions. She said the city is exploring additional parking as part of the West Atlantic Redevelopment Plan.

On the question of parking on a swale, Casale said residents should look for posted signs.

"I would just tell them to be mindful if there are signs that say no parking then they cannot. Just look for designated signs," Casale said.

Casale says she is not aware of the need to add officers specifically for this enforcement effort. Residents with concerns can contact the Delray Beach Police Department's non-emergency line at (561) 243-7888.

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