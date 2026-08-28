Warning period in effect for sidewalk parking in Delray Beach, fines start in October

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach residents and visitors have about a month before a $250 fine kicks in for parking on or across a sidewalk — something Florida law already prohibits.

The city says a vehicle blocking even part of a sidewalk can prevent pedestrians from passing safely and may force them into the roadway. This creates a particularly dangerous situation for children, seniors and people with mobility challenges who may have limited ability to navigate around a blocked sidewalk, according to the city.

WATCH BELOW: New Parking Rules in Delray Beach: $250 Fine for Blocking Sidewalks

New parking rules in Delray Beach: $250 fine for blocking sidewalks

Unobstructed sidewalks also support compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility requirements and help ensure that people of all abilities can travel independently and safely.

To give the community time to become familiar with the requirement, the city will conduct a warning period from Aug. 31 through Sept. 30, 2026.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2026, enforcement will begin. Vehicles found blocking or obstructing sidewalks will be subject to a $250 fine issued to the vehicle's owner.

Residents are encouraged to park cars completely within driveways or other legal parking areas without extending across any portion of the sidewalk. The city also encourages residents to share this information with family members, neighbors, and visitors.