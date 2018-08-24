Delray Beach restaurant says a mistake cost it thousands of dollars

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A Delray Beach restaurant said it made one mistake and it cost them thousands of dollars.

Salt 7 owner George Valantasis said he doesn’t want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

Valantasis said the restaurant received a call from a talent company that wanted to reserve a table. The group was there for two nights and spent over $8,100.

Valantasis said he found out later that the company didn't exist and the owner of the credit card which was used disputed the charges. He said he filed a police report and is now looking for the two people who booked the party.

“For me, it is not so much the money; it is to make sure people like they don’t go around and do this to other people,” he said.

Delray Beach police are investigating what happened and are looking for the credit card owner.

Detective Kimberly Mead said businesses need to be cautious if they are taking credit card information over the phone.

“They need to try and get as much information as possible; their name an phone number, a valid address,” said Mead.

Valantasis said his restaurant is changing procedures and will make sure they check ID with someone’s credit card.