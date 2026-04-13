Delray Beach residents raise safety concerns over narrow lanes in new Barwick Road construction project

Road construction along Barwick Road in Delray Beach is sparking safety concerns among residents who say the new design features dangerously narrow lanes and tight curbs.

The $7.8 million project includes resurfacing, six-foot sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, street light infrastructure, and school zone flashers. However, neighbors near the High Point of Delray neighborhood argue the changes make it difficult for drivers to navigate.

"It’s dangerous and there just doesn’t seem to be any reason for it," Gail Delvecchio said.

Residents say cars are constantly clipping the curb, leaving visible tire marks along the edges of the new sidewalks."I think the biggest problem is how narrow the north and southbound lanes are to drive on," Joe Delvecchio said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, traffic lanes are generally required to be 11 to 12 feet wide. The Delvecchios argue the lanes on Barwick Road are tighter.

"This curb here, people are coming out of our development and going into the oncoming lane of traffic. That’s an accident waiting to happen," Gail Delvecchio said."People keep hitting their tires. Some people have actually blow out their tires on this curb.”

Residents worry the narrow lanes will cause issues for larger vehicles, especially during busy times of the day."We have emergency trucks that come from the fire station off Lake Ida which is off the road and it's up and down here many many times a day," Joe Delvecchio said.

When WPTV's Zitlali Solache asked if the road design is an accident waiting to happen, Joe Delvecchio agreed. "I really do," Joe Delvecchio said.

During a January city commission meeting, city staff addressed the ongoing construction changes."In a residential neighborhood we shortened up that turn radius to make a shorter crosswalk to improve pedestrian safety," Public Works Director Missie Barletto said.

Neighbors are still hoping the city will create wider turning spaces."Maybe they can make those safety zones a little bit smaller, to make the roadway little bit wider," Joe Delvecchio said.

WPTV reached out to the city about the project last month and is still working to get a response. Construction will be underway for the next couple of months.

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