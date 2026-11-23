DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup crews and residents are continuing to clear damage left behind by an EF-1 tornado that tore through southern Palm Beach County on Saturday evening, toppling trees and damaging homes, vehicles and other property from west Boca Raton through west Delray Beach.

WATCH: EF-1 tornado cleanup continues in Delray Beach

EF-1 Tornado Leaves Trail of Damage in Delray Beach | WPTV

The National Weather Service said the tornado reached peak winds of 102 mph and traveled 7.64 miles after first touching down around 6:04 p.m. near Boca Gardens. It remained on the ground until about 6:31 p.m., ending southwest of Boynton Beach. No deaths or injuries were reported.

WPTV crews surveying damage in the Delray Beach area found a massive tree that came crashing down and crushed a stone wall. Landscaping crews said they have been clearing damaged and fallen trees since Sunday.

Resident describes hearing 'a train coming through'

Tony Symia lives in an apartment just feet from where the tornado passed.

He told WPTV the storm announced itself with a sound he had never experienced before.

"Well, we heard it was like a train coming through," Symia said. "It was pretty rumbling when it came through, and I rushed my wife into the bathroom, and it only lasted about a minute."

Symia said he had never experienced a tornado before and worries he did not initially react quickly enough.

"I kind of think I reacted late because it all started prior to me getting her into the bathroom," he said.

Damage becomes clear the next morning

When Symia stepped outside the following morning, he could see just how much had changed around his home.

"The tree was coming through there, and it ended up over here," he said. "You couldn't get through here. You had to drive around, and there was another two or three trees down here."

The damage was widespread along the tornado's path. The National Weather Service reported extensive tree damage and some roof damage, while WPTV found uprooted trees, damaged homes and vehicles crushed by falling trees in communities across western Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

In Boca Gardens, WPTV documented an uprooted tree that lifted concrete in a parking lot before landing on three parked vehicles.

Crews continue clearing tornado damage

Landscaping and cleanup crews have been working since Sunday to remove fallen trees and debris.

"We've been picking up the damaged trees since Sunday," one landscaper told WPTV in Spanish.

While the physical evidence of the tornado is slowly being hauled away, Symia said the sound of the storm remains difficult to forget.

"We heard a rumble," he recalled.

For a resident who had never before experienced a tornado, what stands out most is how quickly that rumble became a dangerous storm.

"It happened so fast," Symia said.

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