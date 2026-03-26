Delray Beach residents buzzing with excitement as the iconic Doc's All-American prepares to reopen

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Doc's All-American, an iconic ice cream and burger restaurant in Delray Beach, is set to make a comeback years after its closure.

Developers with Banyan Group said the beloved staple, known to generations since 1951, will return to its original site on the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues.

"Now it’s just so exciting that they’re reopening” said resident Lori Fields. "Loved their burgers and fries and the soft ice cream," Lori Fields said.

The restaurant will be adjacent to a new three-story mixed-use building featuring additional restaurant, retail, and office space. Developers plan to build Doc's before the three-story building and are currently awaiting permitting for the former Dunkin building on the property.

"It’s a great feeling to be able to bring back that nostalgia," Steve Michael, Banyan Group founder, said.

Michael said the reopening is part of a larger effort to bring jobs and long-term economic growth to the area.

"It’s going to be right in the middle of a very active retail, office district that will continue to expand," Michael said.

Longtime residents are already reminiscing about the walk-up spot and buzzing with excitement over the announcement.

"I am so excited at this news," said resident Lynn Taylor. "We ate there every week. The food was fabulous, people made new friendships there.”

After permitting approval and demolition, developers expect the restaurant to open by 2027.

"Delray is such a vibrant place now which so much happening and going on that its only gonna add to what already is a great place to go and hangout," Sharon Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

