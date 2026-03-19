Delray Beach landmark Doc's All American to reopen as part of new mixed-use development

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Doc's All American, the historic restaurant on the corner of Atlantic and Swinton avenues, will be reopening with an updated look.

The Delray Beach-based Banyan Group tells WPTV this project will be known as City Center Delray, which will keep Doc's on the same corner it's been since 1951, but add office, retail and restaurant space.

Banyan Group and City Center Delray

The walk-up burger joint closed in 2021, and the city approved plans in 2022 to renovate and reopen Doc's with an historic designation. Plans to redevelop the site have been in the works since at least 2020.

Developers with Banyan Group say the Doc's reopening is part of a broader effort to bring jobs, long-term economic growth and maintain the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

We're still working to learn more details about permitting, construction and the process for demolition.