Delray Beach public golf course could get much-needed makeover

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Big changes could soon be on the way to a historic landmark in Palm Beach County.

Delray Beach’s municipal golf course is months away from reaching the 100-year-old mark and the city commission is moving forward with a multi-million public-private partnership plan to fund a much-needed makeover.

For the past ten years, city leaders have been working to find a funding source to cover the cost of repairs. Once you’re on the green, it doesn’t take long to notice its subpar imperfections.

“It could be so much nicer with some repairs and housing keeping,” said Colun member, Rick Fohr. “I mean you could see it, it just looks old.”

City leaders and residents agree the public course is in desperate need of repairs, however, that comes with a hefty price tag. Anywhere between $10 to $15 million according to economic development director, Sara Maxfield.

“We're hoping that we get someone who really, truly wants a partnership, and is truly interested in coming to the table and interested in our development goals as much as they are in their own,” said Maxfield.

To help cover the cost and keep taxpayers from having to foot the bill, the city is looking to put a portion of the 18-hole course on the market. The commission hasn’t decided on the number of acres just yet, however, when it comes to what could be built, the possibilities are nearly endless.

“We really want to leave it open for creative possibilities for developers, because they know much better than we do, what the private market and what the market will bear and what might work,” Maxfield added.

But not everyone agrees with the public-private partnership plan.

“We should not be selling public space, it's very precious. God created it once, it's not going to be created again, said longtime resident and former city commissioner, Jim Chard.

He said the option of selling could potentially cost the course to lose its historic value.

“We should be looking at maybe other uses by preserving our ownership in this rather than putting in commercial buildings and even residential buildings. We have a whole Congress Avenue that we could do that on,” said Chard.

The city began accepting proposals on Wednesday and will continue through November 9, 2022.

It hopes to have a developer selected by the end of the year.

To learn more about the city's public-private partnership plan and proposal process, click here.