Delray Beach police seek gunman after 2 people shot at apartment complex

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a shooting in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting took place at the Village Square Apartment & Condo Building in the 700 block of Village Square Circle.

DBPD is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Village Square, Circle. @DelrayBeachFire transported two victims to the hospital. Police are searching for the shooter. Anyone with info, please contact Detective Tyson Sargent at 561-243-7780. pic.twitter.com/u5cZX4bsbs — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) September 13, 2024

Police said in a post on their X account that they are looking for the gunman.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Tyson Sargent at 561-243-7780.

