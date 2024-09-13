Watch Now
Delray Beach police seek gunman after 2 people shot at apartment complex

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a shooting in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting took place at the Village Square Apartment & Condo Building in the 700 block of Village Square Circle.

Police said in a post on their X account that they are looking for the gunman.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Tyson Sargent at 561-243-7780.

