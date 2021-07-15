Delray Beach police have new ice cream truck to help connect with community

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach police department has a new way to connect with the community.

On Thursday, the department unveiled a new ice cream truck that will be used at events and in neighborhoods to hand out free ice cream.

Chief Javaro Sims said they are always thinking of new and creative ways to get involved with people in Delray Beach and the ice cream truck was an idea he thought of to help people better relate to police officers.

The department worked with the Delray Citizens for Delray Police and local sponsors to help create the new truck.

“I thought this was outstanding,” said Perry DonFrancisco with the Delray Citizens for Delray Police.

Vice-Mayor Shirley Johnson said the truck took her back to when she was little girl and she’d get ice cream in her neighborhood, “This will be something, no matter what your economic status, you will get ice cream.”

Many comments from a local Facebook group agreed this was a great idea.

“Who doesn’t like ice cream…a perfect way to unify the community,” said Marilyn Van Valkenburgh.

“Nothing wrong with a little peace, love and ice cream,” added Lynn DaVanzo Korp.

“No better way to get kids attention,” said Lynn Mattice.

Chief Sims said they are always looking for new ways to connect with the kids in the community, and ice cream was simple way to do that.

“Some of the simpler things have the larger impact,” said Sims.

Police said they hope to have the truck out in the community as soon as possible.