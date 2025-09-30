Delray Beach Police Department's new scooters will expand patrol operations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police officers in Delray Beach have a new way of getting around town.

While reporting on an update regarding a fundraiser for the Arts Garage, WPTV reporter Victor Jorges noticed three Delray Beach Police officers on new scooters. He reached out to the department to learn more about these, including how much they cost and why they decided to add them to the fleet.

We learned the scooters are MIA Dynamics X4, according to Communications Director Gina Carter.

She said each scooter costs $9,700 and were purchased in September. They were recently delivered to a training unit. They are currently operating the scooters to determine a training and certification process for officers. Once selected, the officers will be trained and certified and deployed in the downtown area, she said.

“The scooters were purchased in lieu of the Segway T3 scooters and will expand patrol operations into hard-to-reach areas to include sidewalks, alleyways, along train tracks, etc,” said Carter. “The scooters significantly enhance maneuverability, when navigating through crowds in the downtown area. This increases officer visibility and approachability in the downtown area.”

Carter said the scooters were paid for with allocated funds from FY 2024/2025 budget.

We asked if the department is planning on adding more to the fleet.

“We are evaluating the effectiveness of the new scooters for some time before deciding on future purchases,” said Carter.