Funding efforts continue for Delray Beach Arts Garage following federal budget cuts

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The work continues in Delray Beach to fill funding gaps for the Arts Garage, amid large federal budget cuts.

Stitches by the Sea, a store on Atlantic Avenue selling all things needed for needlepoint, a trending hobby, is continuing its efforts to raise money for the venue.

Owner Karen Helfman told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges at a recent Let's Hear It Event that she came up with a way to raise money, accepting donations and letting people leave their mark on a piece of art depicting downtown Delray Beach. We've been tracking the progress ever since.

In this two-part fundraiser, $10 gets you ten stitches on the canvas. Once the art, which is composed of more than 30,000 stitches, is finished, it’ll be auctioned, and all the money will be given to the Arts Garage.

According to Helfman, they’re about a quarter of the way to the finish line.

She hopes the holiday rush gets them to their target.

“Our real goal is $32,448,” she said. “People are coming back to Delray soon. We’re gonna get there. We have to get there. The Arts Garage is really important to the community.”

If you’d like to participate, visit the store.