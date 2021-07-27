Delray Beach Police Department promoting program to prevent burglaries

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police Department is renewing an effort to prevent burglaries at local businesses.

Barbara Aridas knows jewelry.

“I knew I always wanted to be an artist,” she said.

She can fix it and design it. Her store is in Delray Beach she’s been around a few years.

“Try 40, I opened in 1981,” she laughed.

With a store filled with jewelry she also knows about security.

“We have cameras all through this shop, even one outside the door,” Aridas said. “We always come and go in twos.”

A few months ago, she decided to partner with the Delray Beach Police Department.

“Officer Castor came in several months ago and said this is great program and it’s good to advertise that you don’t carry cash and that you’re not sitting vulnerable holding a lot of money,” she said.

It’s called “No Cash Here.”

“Decals that businesses can put on their window essentially saying there’s no cash here which is meaning no cash that is left behind once the business is closed,” Officer Arielle Kopplin said.

Officer Kopplin says they started the program a couple of years ago. But two recent break-ins at a restaurant and nail salon have them encouraging businesses to sign up.

“Typically, the smaller businesses that they know where there tends to be a lot of cash on hand,” she said. “They tend to be the ones that are hit most.”

To sign up a business owner fills out a form and takes pledge not to leave cash overnight and unattended in their store.

“We have to stay safe,” Aridas said.