Delray Beach police chief to participate in Facebook Live discussion Monday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two women are hosting a local police chief for a conversation in an effort to help build better relationships with police.

Patricia Burgess-Glinton and Gloria Green sent a request to Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims to join a Facebook Live to talk about building trust with police.

The women said they were excited when Sims agreed to join them Monday for the discussion.

Green said they have worked together to talk about different topics on their Facebook Live discussions.

Previous topics have included mental health, breast cancer, gun violence and voting rights.

Sims said he didn't hesitate to accept their offer because these are the types of conversations that need to happen.

"It shows the police chief is not afraid to be questioned, and that goes a long way and that breeds transparency," Sims said.

Sims said the pandemic forced them to find other ways to connect with the community, and the women are taking the step to include police in the conversation.

"That is vital to build and maintain a relationship," Sims said.

"You have to start somewhere. We can’t sit back and assume on either hand," Burgess-Glinton said.

She said they hope people who watch the discussion can learn that it's OK to ask questions, and they will gain the trust they can go to the police.

"We need unity in the community," Burgess-Glinton said.

