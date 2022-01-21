Delray Beach pet owner fears missing French bulldog was victim of thieves

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A missing French bulldog in Delray Beach has its owner worried she's the victim of a growing crime trend.

The dogs are known to be friendly, trendy and expensive.

Signs for the missing dog, named Hank, are posted all over the Lake Ida neighborhood in Delray Beach

The real fear by the owner is that whoever has the dog has no intention of bringing it back.

French bulldogs are a hot commodity, especially on the black market.

There have been increasing reports from California to South Florida of these dogs being stolen and sold for thousands.

Hank's owner now fears that someone scooped him up when her pup disappeared Tuesday night.

There is a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Hank.

Singer Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen in California last year.