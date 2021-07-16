Delray Beach officials look at safety in other buildings at Linton Ridge

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach condo building was ordered to make major fixes after the city found structural problems with the second floor.

The Linton Ridge complex was brought before a grand magistrate judge at the end of June after the city found one building was being supported by dozens of metal jacks holding up the two-story building.

The judge told the complex to fix the structural damage immediately or face a daily fine.

“Our inspectors have been out there every day,” Delray Beach City Attorney Lynn Gelin said the condo association did start work to fix the safety issues in that building and repairs were close to being finished.

Gelin said the city is now focused on the rest of the complex and issued another notice of violation. An attorney for the condo associate has filed an appeal to the notice.

“We are working with their attorney to find out what their concerns are for those violations and what their plan is for those buildings,” said Gelin.

Those whole live in the other buildings said they have concerns over structural issues.

“I emailed the association this morning asking them is there an issue to the walkway, because I would like to know what is going on,” said Roselin Shaw, “Now with the walkway coming apart from the building.”

Several buildings around the complex have the same metal jacks in various places. One mother said seeing the news stories made her worried about her three children who live with her.

Gelin said the city is asking a Board of Adjustment to hold a hearing to discuss the recent violations. She said a grand magistrate hearing is not needed at this time because the damage to the other buildings does not appear as severe as the first building.

“I think the biggest disappointment from our end it is got to this point when you have a board, and HOA board, that the city should never get involved,” Gelin added.

But Shaw said she is glad the city is involved, “I am so happy the city is taking the initiative to step in with the association.”

Multiple attempts were made by WPTV to reach the lawyers for the condo association. They did not return a request for comment.