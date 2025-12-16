DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A $19.2 million beach restoration project aimed at reversing severe erosion along Delray Beach’s shoreline is set to begin in the coming weeks, a project city leaders said is critical to protecting homes, infrastructure and wildlife habitat.

Delray Beach moves forward with major restoration project

As previously reported, the city plans to restore approximately 2.65 miles of shoreline, stretching from south of Hidden Harbor Drive to south of Atlantic Dunes Park. The project is designed to combat erosion caused by rising sea levels and damage from past storms.

Delray Beach Commissioner Juli Casale previously discussed the scope and urgency of the project in November during an interview with WPTV’s Zitlali Solache.

“Over time, with storms and what have you, the beach washes away and you have less beach than you would normally have,” Casale said. “It’s costly, but we don’t expend this kind of money unless it’s crucial.”

For longtime residents, the erosion is impossible to ignore.

“It has been a total drastic change,” said Jennifer Server, a Delray Beach resident of more than 40 years.

Server said the shoreline has receded so much that waves now reach areas that were once dry sand.

“We have no more beaches. The water is hitting the condos, they’re washing away everything. We have nowhere to lay anymore,” she said.

Others echoed similar concerns, pointing to how quickly the coastline has transformed.

Server said the changes have become increasingly alarming over the years.

“You can still see where there used to be A1A years ago, and now the water is getting closer,” she said. “It’s scary, because I’ve seen a lot of change.”

City officials said the project is not only about restoring recreational beach space but also about safeguarding the community from future storm impacts. In a statement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said, “A strong, fortified beach protects Delray Beach’s homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.”

The upcoming work marks the city’s second major beach restoration project in just five years, underscoring how frequently erosion has threatened the coastline.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January and conclude by May, before the start of sea turtle nesting season. The restored shoreline is also expected to provide a safer habitat for wildlife, including nesting sea turtles.

Residents said they are hopeful the project will bring lasting relief.

“Basically, the whole Florida needs it, because it’s washing away,” Server said. “It really is.”