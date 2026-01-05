Delray Beach mother to hold fundraiser to support life-changing therapy

DELRAY NEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach mother is turning her daughter’s diagnosis into a mission to help other families facing similar challenges.

Cecilia, 2, known as Cece, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant.

Her mother, Sydney Johnson, said that while Cece received therapy covered by insurance, progress was limited.

After searching for other options, Johnson found an intensive neurological therapy program that was not covered by insurance. She says that's when she began to see significant growth in her daughter.

"Cece is the most hardworking, happy, sweet and unbelievably patient child when it comes to learning new skills and working toward her goals," Johnson said.

Inspired by her daughter's progress, Johnson launched Friends of Cecilia, a nonprofit aimed at helping Cece and other children gain access to specialized therapies that are often out of reach for families due to cost.

"The progress that she made through that therapy was incredible," said Johnson. "She was not able to do anything before that. Now she's almost sitting up unassisted. She's using her hands, she's rolling over, she's taking steps on a walker."

To support the cause, the nonprofit is hosting a community fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

"I can't tell you how excited I am," Johnson said. "I just can't wait to see where all of this goes and how many people we're able to help with this."

The event will feature food trucks, games, a silent auction and pediatric therapy professionals on site, all coming together to raise money and awareness for families in need.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward helping children access life-changing therapies not covered by insurance.