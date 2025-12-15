Delray Beach minister arrested for lewd conduct with 15-year-old, detectives seek other victims

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating a Delray Beach minister who they allege had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old — and they believe there are other victims.

Detectives launched an investigation into Kenneth Edwards Jr., 50, on Dec. 12, and determined probable cause for his arrest.

Edwards is a minister at Church of Living God in Delray Beach. He is being charged with lewd or lascivious activity with a victim age 12 to 16, and using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child.

Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives believe there could more victims, and ask anyone with information about Edwards to contact Detective Dove at DoveC@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.