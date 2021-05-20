Delray Beach Market kicks off 20th South Beach Wine & Food Festival

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — History will be made Thursday night at the Delray Beach Market.

Florida's largest food hall will play host to the kickoff celebration of the 20th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

The one night only event includes a special guest appearance from celebrity chef and social media star, Nick Digiovanni. The 25-year-old Harvard grad is known for being the youngest ever Master Chef finalist.

The menu will feature delicious cuisines from nearly 30 venders, cocktails and art.

In addition to the food hall's tasty bites, and pop-up shops, the night will also include wine and spirit pairings from Miami's own Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits as well as tastings from Lebron Jame's very own Tequilla Brand, Lobos 1707.

“We are extremely excited to reach a new demographic in a beautiful setting so I think great food great music great cocktails in a beautiful new setting should be a home run," said Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

