Delray Beach man wins $1 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man just cashed in a big lottery ticket.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

MORE: Jensen Beach man wins $1 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

Munoz Espinoza shared with lottery officials that the big win was still hard to believe.

If you think patience doesn’t pay off, click the link to find out how Stephen Espinoza of #DelrayBeach managed to keep his cool and stroll out of Publix—a gentleman and a millionaire! 👉https://t.co/9AnhlP59Mv pic.twitter.com/3OplMJEF1H — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 25, 2023

"It was the end of a long day, and I was tired," Munoz Espinoza said. "I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can't believe I won a million dollars!"

He and his wife said they plan to buy a home for their family.

Munoz Espinoza purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 555 Northeast Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.