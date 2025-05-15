Delray Beach man wins $1 million after buying $50 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket at Publix

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach man is celebrating a big win from the Florida Lottery after turning $50 into $1 million.

Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday that Roques Costa, 58, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | May 15, 4am

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Costa purchased his winning ticket at a Publix located at 1538 S. Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-185,709.