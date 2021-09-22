Delray Beach man to help senior citizens with health insurance questions

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man in Delray Beach is wanting to help the senior population by offering a free event this Friday.

The event will offer help with health insurance from local experts.

The "Senior Day Party" will be hosted at the Rhemi Center in Delray Beach.

Chris Ceasar said he is hosting the event as a way to give back to the community and make sure everyone has access to information

"I am a caretaker for my father," Ceasar said.

Ceasar said that while helping take care of his father, he's has to deal with health insurance and navigating what types of plans are out there for seniors

"You ask them what do they need? The main thing they ask is questions about their healthcare," Ceasar said.

Friday’s event will host doctors and experts from the area, including Dr. Faryal Farooqui with the Dedicated Senior Medical Center.

"We are eliminating the barrier between doctor and patient," Farooqui said.

Farooqui said Oct. 1 is an important date for seniors because it starts the open and enrollment process for medicare…and each year has changes which can get confusing.

They will offer any help on guidance for the best medical care possible

"It is extremely important because getting on the right plan means getting the right care," Farooqui said.

Ceasar said the event is free and they will have food and music for anyone wanting to join. COVID precautions will also be taken.

For more information, click here.