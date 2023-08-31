Watch Now
Delray Beach man pleads not guilty to killing wife, dismembering body

William Lowe, 78, facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of dead body
William Lowe and Aydil Barbosa Fontes
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 11:18:25-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach man accused of killing his wife, putting her body parts in suitcases and throwing it into the Intracoastal Waterway has pled not guilty.

William Lowe appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom Thursday morning. Lowe is accused of killing his wife, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

A medical examiner said Fontes' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. According to Lowe's arrest report, the first suitcase was located on the west side of the Intracoastal and had a "human foot protruding through the zipper." Inside were "human legs" and "several small landscaping rocks." On the outside of the suitcase was an airline barcode sticker with the name "Barbosa" on it.

The report said a second suitcase had a human torso "missing the head and the hands," along with "small landscaping rocks."

A third suitcase found on the east side of Intracoastal had a "human female pelvis" and more landscaping rocks inside.

Lowe is facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

His attorneys pled not guilty on both charges.

Lowe's next hearing is scheduled for September.

