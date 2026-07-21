Delray Beach man grows his own produce as food safety concerns rise

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Growing outbreaks linked to bacteria and parasites on produce continue making headlines.

WATCH BELOW: 'There is nothing being sprayed on these plants except water,' Ryan Boylston tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Growing your own food amid South Florida produce outbreaks

Now many South Floridians are rethinking what they put on their plates — especially when it comes to greens and berries.

For one Delray Beach man, the solution isn’t at the grocery store. It’s growing right outside his front door.

“We get all our greens from our yard,” said Ryan Boylston.

Step into Boylston’s front yard and it quickly becomes clear this isn’t your typical suburban landscape. Instead of decorative shrubs or a white picket fence, rows of edible plants stretch across the property.

“We have our pineapple patch,” Boylston said, walking through the garden.

Nearby, he points out “a malay apple” and what he calls a “salad tree.”

“You’ve heard of bib lettuce? Roll up a little taco or food in here or eat it right off the tree,” he said.

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The unconventional yard has become a daily food source for his family including spinach, lettuce and arugula. He also has star fruit, bananas, peppers, pineapple and tons of herbs.

“How often are you eating food you grew in your own yard?” WPTV’s Joel Lopez asked.

“Every day,” Boylston replied.

That peace of mind matters even more as concerns over contaminated produce continue spreading online and across dinner table conversations.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 94 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis—two in Palm Beach County, two in St Lucie County and one in Martin County.

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“So many people right now are worried about this outbreak, have you even had to worry about it at this point?” Lopez asked.

“No, because we get all our greens from our yard,” Boylston said.

Boylston started growing his own food about three years ago after struggling to find produce he felt was healthy and free of chemicals or contaminants.

“There is nothing being sprayed on these plants except water,” he said.

What began as a personal solution has since turned into a business.

Through his company, Urban Abundance, Boylston now helps others install gardens in their own yards. The other half of his property is filled with herbs and vegetables growing in raised planters — similar to the ones he builds for customers.

For beginners interested in starting their own garden, Boylston says success starts with a few basics.

“First make sure you have the right sun and you have automatic irrigation, we’re the worst waterers right?” he said. “And lastly grow with the seasons, if you try to grow lettuce in the middle of summer you’re not going to have success with it and same with tomatoes but if you grow them during the winter you’re going to have an abundance of tomatoes and lettuce.”

In Florida’s intense summer heat, Boylston recommends growing crops that can handle the climate better, including spinach, sweet potatoes and yardlong beans. He says lettuce and tomatoes do much better during the winter months. Pineapples and mangos are also among the hardier Florida-friendly plants in his garden.

“It’s about trying to find clean food, which has been getting harder and harder,” he said.

But for Boylston, gardening has become about more than just food safety.

“Eating from them really is the cherry on top,” he said. “It’s the experience you get, it’s my kids getting home from school and they don’t run in the house they run into the garden.”

Of course, growing food in South Florida comes with its own challenges — especially iguanas, which are notorious for destroying gardens.

Boylston recommends raised garden beds with smooth sides that iguanas can’t easily climb.

For plants growing directly in the ground, he suggests building cages or enclosures around them for protection.

For families increasingly concerned about what’s in their produce, Boylston believes growing even a small amount of food at home can offer something hard to find these days: confidence in what’s on the plate.

WPTV

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