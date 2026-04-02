Delray Beach leaders to review paid parking program as drivers and businesses express ongoing frustration

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking continues to spark confusion and frustration for drivers and businesses in downtown Delray Beach, but city leaders say the program's future is still up in the air.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with City Commissioner Juli Casale, who said the city will review parking data this month and revisit the program.

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Delray Beach to review downtown paid parking program amid complaints.

"Anything can happen," Casale said. "Obviously, if it's not working for the city, not deriving the revenues anticipated, and it's not working for the businesses, we need to revisit it," Casale said.

Along Atlantic Avenue, local businesses are feeling the impact of the paid parking system, which includes a hike in fees and an employee parking program implemented last year.

"We knew what is it was like to not pay and then we knew what it was like to have to pay," Kayleigh Taran said.

Taran, a manager at Beach Gossip, said staff often help customers figure out the parking apps. She noted that even with an employee permit, she has been ticketed.

"We’re just trying to make the best of it. We know that it's really frustrating for people sometimes with the apps. Sometimes the app doesn't work," Taran said. "So I’ve had to dispute a few of those but the city has been really good about getting them dismissed quite quickly," Taran said.

To help clear up confusion between public and private lots, the city recently made changes.

"We created an ordinance that forces the private lots to identify themselves as private lots. Because what was happening was, people would drive into a lot and it would say public parking, but it wasn't a city lot," Casale said.

While there are no new parking lots or garages currently in the works, Casale said future development will bring more parking to the area. Residents are still asking for other changes to the system.

"They should give another option, cause like some people are just trying to run into the stores and run back out. Its very unfair," Zoie Grant said.

In the meantime, the city says its parking app can help drivers find city-owned spots and avoid expensive fees.

"Parking is an issue, it always has been," Casale said. "We’re working our best to try and solve some of these issues," Casale said.

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