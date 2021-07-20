Watch
Delray Beach job fair looks to fill 1,000 jobs

Event to include 50 local businesses
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jul 20, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Business Assistance Task Force is hosting the first-ever, city-wide virtual job fair next month.

The online event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

It will bring together more than 50 local businesses seeking workers for more than 1,000 job openings.

The event is free to both businesses and job seekers.

"The last 18 months have been a challenging time for both employers and job seekers. I am thrilled by the opportunities this collaboration between the city, our non-profits, and local businesses presents. Together we can bridge the gap and ensure our community succeeds," Mayor Shelly Petrolia said in a written statement.

Several businesses are offering incentives and signing bonuses to eligible applicants, according to the city.

Participating businesses include the following:

  • Apex Insurance & Investment Group
  • Big Time Restaurant Group
  • City of Delray Beach
  • Clique Hospitality
  • Crane’s Beach and Luxury Villas
  • Courtyard by Marriott
  • Delray Beach CRA
  • Delray Beach Market
  • Hatcher Construction
  • Hyatt Place, Modern Restaurant Group
  • Opal Grand
  • The Ray Hotel

Click here to register for the event as a job seeker.

Click here to register as an employer.

