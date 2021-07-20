Delray Beach job fair looks to fill 1,000 jobs

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Business Assistance Task Force is hosting the first-ever, city-wide virtual job fair next month.

The online event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

It will bring together more than 50 local businesses seeking workers for more than 1,000 job openings.

The event is free to both businesses and job seekers.

"The last 18 months have been a challenging time for both employers and job seekers. I am thrilled by the opportunities this collaboration between the city, our non-profits, and local businesses presents. Together we can bridge the gap and ensure our community succeeds," Mayor Shelly Petrolia said in a written statement.

Several businesses are offering incentives and signing bonuses to eligible applicants, according to the city.

Participating businesses include the following:



Apex Insurance & Investment Group

Big Time Restaurant Group

City of Delray Beach

Clique Hospitality

Crane’s Beach and Luxury Villas

Courtyard by Marriott

Delray Beach CRA

Delray Beach Market

Hatcher Construction

Hyatt Place, Modern Restaurant Group

Opal Grand

The Ray Hotel

Click here to register for the event as a job seeker.

Click here to register as an employer.