Delray Beach holding contest to design new Old School Square logo

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Calling all local artists.

Officials in Delray Beach are inviting you to design the new logo for the city's historic Old School Square.

Artists are urged to create a watercolor illustration that represents Old School Square, which will be used to design a new logo for the campus that includes the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre, Creative Arts School, The Amphitheatre and The Vintage Gym.

The contest opened in March and submissions will be accepted through April 9 at noon.

Finalists will be announced April 16, followed by a three-week public voting period, culminating in the winner's reveal on May 12. The new logos will be unveiled this summer.

"This is the community's Old School Square. Our music lovers come to the concerts at the Amphitheatre, our children play in the park, our art enthusiasts explore the exhibitions at the Cornell Art Museum and take classes at the Creative Arts School, and our couples get married in the Vintage Gym," Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney said in a statement. "As some of these buildings turn 100 this year, I can’t think of a better way to create a new look for our historic cultural arts campus than to engage local artists and have the public choose the new logo for OUR Old School Square."

The selected artist will receive:



$5,000 for the entire project

A feature in the Spotlight Gallery at the Cornell Art Museum

Branding exposure across Old School Square’s marketing, media and outreach

Special recognition at the summer unveiling event

Click here for more details and how to enter.