DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The future of a popular Delray Beach coffee shop remains uncertain after city leaders delayed a decision regarding its parking rules following ongoing overflow concerns.

Delray City Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss Subculture Coffee, located along Northeast 6th Avenue. The packed meeting ended without a final decision, but commissioners gave owner Rodney Mayo 90 days to come up with a plan to address parking overflow.

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Delray Beach gives Subculture Coffee 90 days to resolve parking overflow issues or risk a relocation

According to city documents, a business of Subculture's size requires 44 parking spaces, but the shop currently has eight on site.

"The use kind of morphed from the original grab-and-go to more of a meeting place," Mayor Tom Carney said.

The coffee shop has been open since 2024. City Attorney Lynn Gelin said Mayo does not have enough parking spaces for the events he has held, adding that the city has received complaints from the community and nearby businesses.

"These events are not bad events, it's just the impacts on the community make them a challenge,” Gelin said.

Daniel J. Rose, who spoke against the coffee shop's current parking situation, expressed frustration during the meeting.

"What has he done to even remotely fix this problem, the answer is absolutely nothing," Rose said.

However, the shop's popularity brought crowds of supporters to the meeting.

"Subculture is an identity in itself. It brings in so many different people from all different communities,"supporter Colin Pine said.

Commissioners want Mayo to find off-site parking agreements and have employees park elsewhere to alleviate the overflow.

"I hope it's successful. If Mr. Mayo is serious about saving Subculture, he will comply," City Commissioner Juli Casale said. "We have rules and we all have to follow them and Mr. Mayo should follow them as well,"

Mayo said he feels let down and has already tried to meet the city's demands. He said the new requirements could drive him out of Delray Beach, and he is weighing his options, including relocating the shop.

"So I’m reassuring all of our wonderful customers and our staff. Don’t worry if it doesn't work out here, you might just have to drive 5 min out to Boynton," Mayo said. "We’ll be in this community no matter what. I just don’t want to be in this fight."

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