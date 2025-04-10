Delray Beach firefighter involved in Brightline crash fired by city

A Delray Beach Fire Rescue employee involved in December's Brightline crash has been fired.

Driver-engineer David Wyatt is no longer employed by Delray Beach Fire Rescue, after an investigation was launched by the city.

The decision to terminate Wyatt came from City Manager Terrence R. Moore, who said in a statement to WPTV: "The train collision on December 28 was more than a traffic incident. It was a moment that tested the integrity of our public safety systems and shook the confidence of the community we serve."

The city's investigation looked deeper into Wyatt's driving history.

Wyatt was the driver of the Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck that was hit by a Brightline train on Dec. 28. According to court records, Wyatt's license was suspended in October 2023 after he failed to complete driving school required after a June 2023 incident in Delray Beach, in which Wyatt drove his car onto a median and hit a tree.

In his statement, Moore continues:

I believe in fairness, due process, and accountability. And while I acknowledge that everyone is capable of making a mistake, this incident revealed a pattern of carelessness and poor judgment that went beyond an isolated error. These actions—taken by an individual in a public safety position—placed lives at risk, compromised our operational readiness, and violated the principles of professionalism that our residents expect and deserve from public servants.



This is not a decision I take lightly. However, when the conduct of employees fundamentally conflicts with our mission to protect life and property, termination is the appropriate course of action. Our residents must know that Delray Beach will always put public safety first and that we will act decisively when that standard is not met.

The city says it is "reviewing and strengthening our training protocols, operational procedures, and oversight practices" after this investigation.

It also states that per the collective bargaining agreement between Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach Local 1842 IAFF and the city, Wyatt has 10 days to request a meeting with the city manager to discuss why he should not be terminated. Otherwise, his termination will be official on April 28.

