Delray Beach family gets holiday community support

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV reported last October about Alexandra Volcin's family of eight who has been living in a single-bedroom motel room.

This holiday, the Volcin family was surprised with presents donated by the community. The seven children all got brand-new bicycles and their mother, Alexandra Volcin, was gifted a new car.

“I was excited, and the kids was even excited," Volcin said. "It was like, Mommy, that's your new car."

The vehicle was donated by Moti and Helena Drori. Moti owns AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care in Delray Beach and was happy to give Volcin her own set of wheels.

"Especially during the holidays, you know, it's, you have to do something," Drori said.

Cara DeStefano has been helping the Volcin family since she saw the emotional plea on social media. DeStefano has helped the family by collecting donations and landing Volcin a steady job.

"This is what the spirit of Christmas is," DeStefano said. "It really is about giving."

The kids feel the same, offering a ‘thank you’ with homemade presents to the people who helped them this year.

“If somebody be great to you, you have to do it back to them,” said Bri’alla Anderson.