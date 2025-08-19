HAPPENING NOW: Delray Beach commissioners to decide fate of Pride mural

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach City Commissioners will decide on the fate of the Delray Beach Pride mural at tonight’s City Commission meeting following repeated requests from the Florida Department of Transportation to remove the mural, citing it violates Florida law.

The removal of the pavement markings, located at the intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street, has been the subject of pushback from the city.

In an August 15th letter from FDOT, the state ordered Delray Beach to remove the mural by September 3, 2025.

On tonight’s agenda, City Manager Terrence Moore wants commissioners to provide formal direction on the matter.

If Delray doesn’t remove the mural by September 3rd, FDOT says they will remove it by, “any appropriate method necessary.”

The City of Delray Beach could lose on state funds if they don’t comply.

Stay with WPTV for updates on tonight's meeting.

