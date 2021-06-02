Delray Beach commissioners decide not to remove two community members from CRA board

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The community spoke up and city leaders listened.

The Delray Beach City Commission decided not to remove two community members from the CRA board.

Community members said it would have taken away a major voice when it comes to future developments in the northwest and southwest sections. City leaders agreed.

"I don't want to do it without the extra 2 community members, and I don't care how anybody else does it until it breaks down there's no reason to fix it," said Mayor Shelly Patrolia.

City leaders celebrated the tho community positions. They said they are a big reason why change is coming to the city's northwest and southwest sections.

If city leaders had removed the two community positions, it would have left the CRA board made up entirely of city commissioners.

