Delray Beach city council approves renovations to Pompey Park

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Coach Eddie Odom III and his family have a long history with Pompey Park and baseball.

"Fifty-one years we've been at Pompey Park for the Delray American Little League," he said.

So, for years Odom said he's seen how the park has slowly deteriorated. He's happy about the renovations but also concerned.

"Because during the time of renovations we may be displaced and then to come back and it may be a little different," he said.

Pompey Park is in need of a bit of TLC. Fences are down, the pool is old, and the park house has outlived its usefulness.

Finally, after years of delay, the Delray Beach city council is moving forward to upgrade the entire park. The new construction includes two new pools, a new baseball field, basketball courts, a playground, a park shelter, added restrooms, and parking.

"This is the first time a park felt like home to us," Gynethia Andrews said.

She said her son Preston loves playing at Pompey Park and her family has a history there.

"This Park has been around for a long time in the community. My husband used to play against the Delray Rockets when he was younger," she said.

Andrews said a facelift for the park is long overdue.

"I think it's good, but we could use a few more restrooms here and there throughout the park. Overall, it's good but it does need work," she said.

Coach Odom said let the renovations begin. He just hopes the city takes the time to listen to those who use the park and their ideas.

