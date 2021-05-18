Delray Beach celebrates National Pride Month with a 5K race

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — June is National Pride Month, celebrating the LGBT community.

A Delray Beach running company is hosting their first "Pride 5K".

Steven Spitz owns Badass Running Company in Delray Beach.

Next month they will host a pride run that starts at the Delray Marketplace off Lyons Road.

Spitz said this will be one of the first in-person events they've had since the pandemic started.

"We are already getting people from Miami and Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, so we know this will be a great event," he said. "We haven't been able to since last March, so now we are talking a year and three months."

Julia Murphy with the Compass Community Center said this run helps them directly.

"We are about 50% down from our annual fundraising efforts so this year is really important," she said.

The pride run will be a 5K up Lyons Road.

If running isn't your thing, there are still ways for you to participate.

"It will be fun with a costume contest, or should I say a rainbow contest," Spitz said.

There is an option to also buy a spectator pass and enjoy the celebration.

Spitz said they hope they can fill the 250 spots available and could open more if they need to.

For more information visit https://badassrunners.com/products/the-pride-run-5k?variant=39310234812489.