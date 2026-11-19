DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Donation boxes are beginning to fill at Seacoast Bank in Delray Beach as local businesses and community members collect food and toys for Palm Beach County families through WPTV's Season of Hope.

WATCH: How one donation can make a difference

Season of Hope in Delray Beach: How You Can Help Families | WPTV

The holiday season can bring added financial pressure for families struggling to afford both everyday necessities and gifts. Seacoast Bank employees say even one donated toy or food item can help make the holidays easier for a neighbor in need.

And residents do not have to live in Delray Beach to participate. Organizers say donations can be dropped off at Seacoast Bank locations, while Sparkle Squad of Greater Boca Raton is offering to pick up donations from people who have difficulty reaching a collection site.

Donations range from canned food to bicycles

Seacoast Bank Market President J.C. Perrin said he has watched the holiday donation effort grow over the years.

"We will see bikes in lobbies. We will see stuffed animals. We will see games," Perrin said. "We will see all kinds of things, and it just warms the heart."

But behind the growing piles of gifts, Perrin said, is an important reminder that not every family experiences the holidays the same way.

"Palm Beach County is a very affluent place. We all know that," Perrin said. "We all enjoy the quality of life here, but everybody doesn't have that same quality of life. So it's an obligation. It's a responsibility for us to help out and give back."

Local business owner encourages others to give

Desiree Land, a local business owner, brought food to the Delray Beach branch and is encouraging her customers to participate in the drive as well.

"It means a lot to be able to make sure that the rest of the community is able to enjoy a good meal and have the kids smile on Christmas morning because of their presents," Land said.

Her donation is one example of how organizers hope businesses and individuals can turn relatively small contributions into a larger community effort.

How to donate to Season of Hope

Jody Picciolo, manager of the Seacoast Bank branch in Delray Beach, said the location is accepting toys and canned goods.

"Any gift, big or small, it can put a smile on their face," Picciolo said. "So we've gotten stuffed animals, we've gotten canned goods, everything."

Picciolo said people can also donate through other Seacoast Bank locations.

"Any of the locations, any Seacoast," Picciolo said. "Just look up where Seacoast is located, and you can donate the gifts and the canned goods there."

For people unable to make it to a drop-off location, Sparkle Squad of Greater Boca Raton says it is also offering donation pickups.

As the boxes in Delray Beach begin to fill, organizers hope those individual donations add up to food on the table, presents for children and a little less financial pressure for local families during the holidays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

