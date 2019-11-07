DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach boy who has autism and loves garbage trucks got a very special surprise on his birthday.

Kaden O’Donnell's dad wanted to do something memorable when his son turned seven.

So Eddie O’Donnell contacted Waste Management and arranged for a garbage truck, along with several drivers, to surprise Kaden on his birthday.

"Kaden waits for Waste Management drivers to stop by his home several times each week to collect trash and recycling," said Route Manager Carlos Diaz. "We love the fact that he greets them with a wave and big smile every time, and our drivers enjoy giving back to the community, especially to our youngest customers."

When the garbage truck showed up, Kaden got the royal treatment. He climbed into the cab, sat in the driver’s seat, even honked the horn.

Happy Birthday Kaden!!