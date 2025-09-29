Delray Beach boxing gym trains kids on the autism spectrum every Thursday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The beauty of the sport of boxing is that it will test you mentally, physically, and emotionally.

It's the motto of the Phoenix Boxing Gym, where they hold boxing courses for kids with disabilities every Thursday.

A local boxing gym uses it's rich history to teach residents in Delray on the spectrum how to box

It’s a gym in Delray Beach with a rich boxing history.

"We work very hard with the community to help the kids out. Some of them have been very good prospects in boxing. In fact, one of them is a current Gold Glove Champion in Florida,” Michael Hockton, the owner of the Phoenix Boxing Gym, who enjoys training future professionals, but now he has a new joy on Thursdays.

It’s training kids on the autism spectrum from the Space of Mind School in Delray, teaching them the sweet science of boxing.

"The lady who owns Space of Mind, Ali Kaufman, is a friend of mine. She said I think it would be good for the kids if we teach Space of Mind and I thought Why not?” Said Hockton.

Just like that, the training began and has since been a hit.

"It's amazing, it helps you get practice,” said student Dylan Sternal.

"I'll be honest, I really don't like fitness, but being here is just so fun,” said William Zucker, who's been attending the classes for years and says that while fitness isn't his favorite, he's learning a lot. "I've actually managed to do over 100 sit-ups in one class period before."

The classes can feature anywhere from 10 to 20 students, teaching footwork, hand speed, and sportsmanship.

"It's amazing I get to learn a lot and hang out with people,” said Sternal.

WPTV witnessed as Dylan Sternal displayed one of the meanest jabs and right hooks in the gym, leaving our Kendall Hyde with one question.

I know you say you've learned a lot, but can you take any of the coaches with you?

"Oh yeah, I beat them a lot,” said Sternal.

